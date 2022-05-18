Innovations That Changed The Video Game Industry

If you’re a huge video games fan, you might be interested in learning more about various technologies that helped the industry become what it is today. There have been many innovations over the years that have contributed to this development, so let’s go over a few that might have made a big impact on how you game today.

AR and VR technology

No matter if you like games that use augmented and virtual reality technology or not, you cannot deny that they do provide many interested players with a different kind of experience. Augmented reality games use this technology to add another layer to the gaming environment, regardless of whether the player is using a smartphone, tablet, or portable gaming system. Perhaps you were obsessed with Pokémon GO for a while but you’re not even aware of the fact that it uses AR technology as well. On the other hand, there is VR that takes players to a whole new reality. As they require a few more pieces of equipment, games that use this technology are still not as widespread. Even though the prices are much lower nowadays, many people can still not afford VR headsets that would allow them to enter a new world that games like Half-Life: Alyx and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard offer.

Hyperreality experiences

Hyperreality experiences are also known as location-based entertainment (LBE). This concept has the goal of blending together physical and virtual reality to provide players with a unique gaming experience. Games that use purely VR happen only within the headset while those that implement hyperreality actually take place in a physical space that has various props that correspond to items that people see once they put on their VR headset. It allows players to be truly immersed by touching real objects and feeling like they are really in the game.

Improved graphics

However, even players that don’t like immersive environments have benefited from all sorts of innovations in the gaming sector. For example, graphics are constantly being improved so companies like Nvidia and AMD are coming out with high-fidelity graphics cards that make the games seem more real. Unless you’re playing a game that is going for a specific aesthetic, better graphics make the game more three-dimensional and, therefore, more believable. While there are still many 8-bit-inspired games that come with pixelated graphics, more and more companies are developing and releasing games that demand high-quality equipment.

Better software

In addition to hardware like graphics cards, the software is also being improved on a daily basis and adding to games looking much more realistic, which is something video game companies are making the most of. What is more, the availability of quality software means that more and more people have the opportunity to create games. For instance, the online casino industry has implemented the use of sophisticated software solutions, which is how there are now Megaways games that have several slots titles that players can enjoy. As there are so many different game developers, online casinos are able to offer their users a wide array of interesting games.

Various kinds of game consoles

Various kinds of game consoles are now available too. Perhaps you were around when the first generation of video game consoles became available during the ‘70s and perhaps you’ve never heard about the Magnavox Odyssey, Atari’s home Pong console, and Coleco’s Telstar. The second generation of video game consoles included the Atari 2600, Intellivision, and the Atari 5200. Over the years, there have been several generations that were dominated mostly by Sega, Nintendo, and Sony. Handheld devices were also introduced along the way and we are currently in the eighth/ninth generation of video game consoles, where people mainly get to choose between PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Mobile gaming

Besides gaming on high-tech PCs and game consoles, players now also have the ability to play interesting and quality games on their smartphones. As their performance has seen a significant improvement, you can now easily run a demanding game on your mobile phone without draining the battery or taking up all of the storage. This is probably the most affordable way to game for many people who simply cannot afford various different consoles and gear. Fortunately, there are countless titles available for people that can only play on mobile.

Safer payments

If you’ve been gaming for a while, you probably remember a time when getting a game wasn’t always safe. However, nowadays, there are dedicated app stores and digital distribution services that make it easy to download and purchase video games. Steam, Google Play Store, and the App Store also ensure any payment you make is secure and there is no risk of fraud and money laundering. Moreover, crypto also means that you don’t have to share any personal and financial data.

What kind of games do you prefer to play? Which invention has changed your gaming experience the most?