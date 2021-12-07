HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up To 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Processor Outed In India

In a bid to empower gamers, PC maker HP on Tuesday added a new notebook — HP OMEN 16 — to its gaming PC portfolio in India.

The gaming notebook is available for purchase at HP world stores, HP online store and other leading retail and online stores at a starting price of Rs 139,999.

“Leading the charge of innovation in the gaming PC segment, we believe in engineering a gaming ecosystem that caters to all types of gamers – mainstream, enthusiast and professional,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market, said in a statement.

“To meet the growing demand for PCs in India, we have been refreshing our gaming portfolio with Industry-leading innovations in performance, design, thermal, and battery life. With the launch of the new OMEN 16, we continue to develop new technologies to provide enhanced gaming experiences to our customers,” Bedi added.

The new gaming notebook features a 16.1-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and is equipped with the next-gen 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series to boost gaming performance.

To enable a smooth gameplay experience, it runs all games at 1080p and 60fps. The device includes up to 1x PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

The OMEN Dynamic Power, in cooperation with the IR thermopile sensor, can precisely identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the CPU and GPU, thereby providing additional headroom and optimising in-game FPS based on the current game scenery.

This enables gamers to enjoy the best experience possible when playing any type of game, the company said.