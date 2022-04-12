How To Protect Your Devices From Cyber Threats: Handy Guide

Over the last decade or so, people have gone from owning one device, usually a mobile phone or computer, to having several, including a smart TV, a smartwatch, a tablet, and even a refrigerator that can connect to the internet.

While these devices make our lives more convenient, they are at risk of being hacked. Cybercriminals use tactics such as malware, phishing scams, viruses, and Trojan attacks to hack your device and steal your information for malicious purposes.

In the US alone, 15 million people experience identity theft. This results in $50 billion in financial losses with an average of $3,500.

So, it’s paramount that people do all they can to protect their devices from hacking. But how can you protect your devices?

Let’s look below at what you can do to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim of any kind of hacking or cybercrime attack.

1. Stay Up to Date

Regularly check that the software on your devices is kept up to date. Updates will include more robust security, bug fixes, and patches. These updates are crucial in keeping the software on your devices incredibly hard to hack.

2. Use Antivirus

Antivirus software is almost as old as the internet itself and is essential for all devices that connect to the internet. Antivirus software is a great wall of defense between you and cybercriminals and will help prevent malware, malicious links, viruses, and other attacks from penetrating your device.

3. Use a VPN

A VPN or Virtual Private Network is a brilliant way to protect your personal information stored on any device. A VPN will allow you to surf the web, download files, and transfer data while keeping the details encrypted and hidden.

As long as you connect to a VPN on your device before using the internet, a cybercriminal will not be able to hack your network, see what you are doing, or steal your information.

4. Disable Unused Connections

Most devices don’t only have a WiFi connection but also a Bluetooth connection. Both of these connections can be used by hackers to gain entry into your personal files and data. Therefore, it’s good to turn off these connections whenever the device isn’t in use.

5. Delete Suspicious Messages

This includes emails. If you receive a message or email from an address or number you don’t recognize, delete it immediately and mark it as spam if you can, and don’t click on any links contained in the message.

Occasionally, you may receive an email or message from a company that looks legitimate at first but double-check things like spelling, grammar, and the source email address. You can easily find clues that can help you identify if the message is fraudulent or real.

6. Use Multiple Strong Passwords

Password managers now take the stress out of creating and remembering strong and secure passwords. Download a password manager for your device to have a unique and complex password for all your accounts. Using repetitive or straightforward passwords will not keep your accounts secure for long.

7. Double-Check Apps

Apple removed more than one million malicious Apps from its store in 2020 alone. It’s estimated that nearly one in three apps is now a scam or virus waiting to get into your device.

When you need to download an app for any of your devices, check the app’s legitimacy by checking reviews, surveying the description for errors and spelling mistakes, and searching the internet for other users’ experiences.

Always Be One Step Ahead

The only way you can truly protect yourself is by being active with your steps. You can always be one step ahead by using simple solutions such as using a VPN, installing antivirus, and regularly checking for updates. Don’t let the hackers get the better of you!