How To Make A Crew In GTA 5 & Online [Step-By-Step Guide]

The whole deal with how to make a crew in GTA 5 and GTA Online is that it’s incredibly easy to do and you need not worry about complicated procedures. And we’re going to show exactly how it’s done with a step-by-step guide.

How Does GTA Online Work?

Grand Theft Auto Online is the online multiplayer part of Grand Theft Auto 5 which was first released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. Since then, the game has been rolled out for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The online aspect works on all these platforms.

It allows multiple players to freely roam across the game’s map and enter lobbies to complete jobs. There’s even a Content Creator toolset that enables them to create their own parameters for custom jobs. Throughout the year, several online events are scheduled to take place in Grand Theft Auto Online to keep things fresh.

What Is Rockstar Games Social Club?

Apart from being a DRM service for games created by Rockstar, the Social Club is a service dedicated to multiplayer communications that acts as a hub for Crew members wanting to band together in groups. The best part about forming such gangs is that they work across Rockstar offerings like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3.

How To Make A Crew In GTA 5 And GTA Online? Step-By-Step Guide

The first step towards making a crew in GTA Online is to create a Rockstar Games Social Club login. Here’s how you can do that:

Create Rockstar Games Social Club Account

Go to the website for Rockstar Social Club.

Click the yellow Sign Up option.

Fill in your date of birth.

Accept Rockstar Games’ Policies & Terms.

Enter your email ID, a new password, and a nickname. Click on Next.

On the next page, type in your basic info like nickname, e-mail address, password, date of birth, and country.

Complete the captcha and you’re done.

Alternatively, you can also create an account using your PSN or Xbox Live credentials. These icons are present right below the Sign Up button and the process is fairly straightforward.

Create A Crew In GTA 5 Via Social Club

Once you’ve registered, you can move forward and create a Crew in GTA Online.

After you’ve logged in, hover over the Crews option in the top row and select My Crews.

On the next screen, choose the Create a Crew option.

Enter a unique name for your own Crew, give it a four-letter Tag, choose a color and select the Invite Only option if you don’t want strangers to join the Crew.

Add a Crew Motto.

Scroll down and you’ll see Crew Rank Titles. These are all customizable; so type in whatever you want the titles to be.

Select one of the four Crew Actions and click on the Save this Crew icon.

Crew representatives in the game have several internal roles that are designated by the Leader. They may be Commissioners, Lieutenants, Representatives, or Muscle. While the first three may promote members of a lower rank, and may also invite other members, Muscles are only allowed to invite new members.

Make Your Crew Emblem

The Crew logo or Crew emblem becomes part of your Crew’s unique identity. So it’s good to know that Rockstar allows ample customization options in this department. You can pick your Crew’s emblem after you’re done creating a Crew. You can change it anytime you want.

Once inside your Crew’s page, click on the Question Mark in the top-right corner and this will take you to the custom emblem creation screen. Remember, it can get a bit overwhelming at first to create an emblem. Thankfully, a neat tutorial exists on the site to take you through every step. Alternatively, you can choose from a number of presets that are available at the bottom.

Invite Other Players To Join Your Crew

It goes without saying that having other people join your Crew requires them to own a Rockstar Games Social Club account as well. Here are the steps you need to take to invite others into your Crew:

Head into the Social website.

Click the magnifying glass/search option.

Select the Members option.

Type the nickname of the player.

Click on the Recruit button on their profile.

Can You Play GTA Online Without PS Plus Or Xbox Live Gold?

No, it is not possible to play Grand Theft Auto Online without a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription. You will need to pay for those services if you wish to play it on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S. As for the PS3 and Xbox 360, while it was once possible to play online for free on these two consoles, this functionality was pulled in December 2021. PC players require no such service to enjoy the multiplayer portion of GTA 5.

What Are The Advantages Of Being In A Crew?

Playing GTA in such gangs allows you to reap extra rewards by assisting one another in criminal activities. Once you’ve formed your own crew in GTA Online, you can battle it out against other crews and even form alliances with them. Crew rankings are maintained on leaderboards and improve your Reputation within the game.

What’s more, each one has its own Crew Hierarchy as it consists of just one Leader and a number of Commissioners, Lieutenants, Representatives, and Muscle. Every role has varying permissions to manage the crew’s affairs. So let us tell you how you can make a crew in GTA Online.

How To Join A GTA Crew?

The easy thing to do is to join an already created Crew. Here’s how you can do that:

Log into the Rockstar Games Social Club website.

Open the Crew tab.

Click on Find a Crew and the page will automatically display 5 randomly selected Crews.

If you know the name of a particular Crew, you can find it by typing it in.

Once you’ve found the Crew you wish to be recruited into, click Join.

If it’s an open Crew, you will be entered immediately. In case it’s a closed one, your joining will subject to approval.

While you can join up to 5 gangs at the same time, only one among them can be the active Crew at any given time.

Why You Should Join A Crew?

If you’re a Crew member, you get extra Reputation upon completing Jobs with other Crew members. Going on group missions is the best way to increase your bonus RP gain and level up.

Crew members also get to flaunt a crew tag in the lobbies. And as your Crew gets more experienced, you can also set up Crew Challenges. Special cosmetic benefits are up for grabs when crew members level up too. They include:

Level 1 – Crew emblem and color on clothes.

Level 20 – Ability to set crew emblem decal, and color on cars.

Level 20 – Unlock black pig mask.

Level 28 – Unlock bone skull mask.

Level 30 – Able to set parachute smoke to crew color.

Level 35 – Can set tire smoke from cars to crew color.

Level 36 – Unlock white carnival mask.

Level 44 – Unlock white monster mask.

How To Check Your Crew Level?

You can check your Crew level both on the website and in-game. On the site, the My Crews screen will immediately let you know your Crew level. And when you’re in the game, pause the game, go to Online > Players > Your own character.

How To Promote Crew Members?

On the Rockstar Games Social Club page, when you’re within the My Crews tab, you can click on the Hierarchy. That’s where you will be able to promote or demote Crew members.

Wrapping Up

There’s a reason why the franchise still enjoys such popularity almost 10 years after its release. And it received a new boost recently when the native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of it were launched. Now that you know everything about the Crew situation in Grand Theft Auto Online, go ahead and jump right in if you’re never tried it yet.

