Honor Teases Its 1st Foldable Smartphone Magic V To Arrive In 2022

Honor, former sub-brand of Huawei, on Wednesday teased the launch of its first foldable smartphone titled the Honor MagicV that will arrive in 2022.

The company posted its first image on its Weibo and Twitter accounts.

“Unfold all the potential. This is HONOR’s first foldable flagship phone, the #HONORMagicV,” it said on Twitter.

The Weibo post read that the “folding flagship is about to be released”.

The company is yet to reveal its exact launch date.

In 2019, the company’s CEO George Zhao told CNET that he was interested in producing a foldable under the Honor brand.

According to a report from The Elec, it could have an 8.03-inch folding inner display paired with a 6.45-inch outer screen, resembling Samsung’s Z Fold devices.

The foldable smartphones are rising in popularity. According to techARC, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021 and are expected to touch a record 3 lakh units sales in 2022.

After Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has also launched its maiden foldable smartphone called ‘Find N’ that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.