Best GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PS4, PS5 & PS3 In 2022

We’ve made you an extensive list of the best GTA 5 cheats for PS4, PS5, and even PS3. These are fun to play with once you’re done with the main campaign. And irrespective of the PlayStation console you are playing the game on, all these GTA5 cheats will remain the same.
In case you’re wondering whether these cheats codes will work with GTA Online, we’re sorry to crush your hopes. It is a completely cheat-free zone and Rockstar Games is absolutely strict when it comes to banning players from it for even trying to remotely manipulate it.
That being said, after we’re done listing PS3, PS5, and PS4 GTA V button combinations, we’ll also be providing the same for PC and Xbox consoles. So buckle up and get ready for an interesting ride .
How To Enable GTA 5 Cheat Codes – PS4, PS3, and PS5
No matter on which of the three PlayStation consoles you are playing Grand Theft Auto V, you can type the commands mentioned in the space below at any point when the game is running to activate the corresponding PS3, PS4, or PS5 GTA 5 cheat codes.
There is another way to activate GTA V cheat codes on PS4, moreover. And this one applies to all the platforms that the game exists on. What you need to do is pull up your in-game cell phone and type the particular numbers that will activate the cheat for you.
We’ll be listing the combos for all non-PlayStation enthusiasts in the space below too.
What Happens To Your Trophies?
Needless to say, Trophies will be disabled once you enter any cheat code. Not just for that session but for that enter save. Moreover, you won’t be able to earn more than Bronze ratings for any of the missions.
It is hence advisable to make a manual save of your game at the very point you decide to enter codes in Grand Theft Auto V. This way, you can always go back to earning your prized Trophies once you’re done having fun with these codes.
Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Codes For PlayStation Consoles
Without wasting any more time, let’s get going. Remember, just punch in these button combinations while the game is running in order to activate them.
INVINCIBILITY
Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
MAX HEALTH AND ARMOR
Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
SUPER JUMP
L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
MOON GRAVITY
Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
SPAWN WEAPONS
Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
LOWER WANTED LEVEL
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
RAISE WANTED LEVEL
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
FAST RUN
Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
FAST SWIM
Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
SKYFALL
L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
RECHARGE ABILITY
X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
EXPLOSIVE MELEE ATTACKS
Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
EXPLOSIVE BULLETS
Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
FLAMING BULLETS
L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
SLOW MOTION AIM
Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
SLOW MOTION
Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
DRUNK MODE
Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
SPAWN BUZZARD
Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
SPAWN COMET
R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
SPAWN SANCHEZ
Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
SPAWN TRASHMASTER
Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
SPAWN LIMO
R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
SPAWN STUNT PLANE
Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
SPAWN CADDY
Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
SPAWN RAPID GT
R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
SPAWN DUSTER
Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
SPAWN PCJ-600 MOTORCYCLE
R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
SPAWN BMX
Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
KRAKEN SUB (NO BUTTON INPUT)
Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537
DODO AIRPLANE (NO BUTTON INPUT)
Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628
DUKE O’DEATH CAR (NO BUTTON INPUT)
Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227
SLIDEY CARS
Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
GIVE PARACHUTE
Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
CHANGE WEATHER
R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Codes For Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
In case you’ve reached this page looking for non PS4 GTA V cheat codes, here’s a consolidated list of codes you can enter on your Xbox consoles and PC. We’ve also included the cell phone codes for all the cheats. Remember, these work on all platforms provided you enter the phone numbers right.
INVINCIBILITY
Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
Windows: PAINKILLER
Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537
MAX HEALTH AND ARMOR
Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
Windows: TURTLE
Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853
SUPER JUMP
Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
Windows: HOPTOIT
Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648
MOON GRAVITY
Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
Windows: FLOATER
Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837
SPAWN WEAPONS
Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
Windows: TOOLUP
Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587
LOWER WANTED LEVEL
Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Windows: LAWYERUP
Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787
RAISE WANTED LEVEL
Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Windows: FUGITIVE
Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483
FAST RUN
Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
Windows: CATCHME
Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463
FAST SWIM
Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
Windows: GOTGILLS
Cell Phone: 1-999-468-44557
SKYFALL
Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
Windows: SKYFALL
Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255
RECHARGE ABILITY
Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
Windows: POWERUP
Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787
EXPLOSIVE MELEE ATTACKS
Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
Windows: HOTHANDS
Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637
EXPLOSIVE BULLETS
Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
Windows: HIGHEX
Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439
FLAMING BULLETS
Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
Windows: INCENDIARY
Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279
SLOW MOTION AIM
Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
Windows: DEADEYE
Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393
SLOW MOTION
Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
Windows: SLOWMO
Cell Phone: 1-999-756-966
DRUNK MODE
Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
Windows: LIQUOR
Cell Phone: 1-999-547-867
SPAWN BUZZARD
Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
Windows: BUZZOFF
Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633
SPAWN COMET
Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
Windows: COMET
Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38
SPAWN SANCHEZ
Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
Windows: OFFROAD
Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623
SPAWN TRASHMASTER
Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Windows: TRASHED
Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433
SPAWN LIMO
Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Windows: VINEWOOD
Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663
SPAWN STUNT PLANE
Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
Windows: BARNSTORM
Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676
SPAWN CADDY
Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
Windows: HOLEIN1
Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461
SPAWN RAPID GT
Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
Windows: RAPIDGT
Cell Phone: 1-999-727-4348
SPAWN DUSTER
Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
Windows: FLYSPRAY
Cell Phone: 1-999-359-77729
SPAWN PCJ-600 MOTORCYCLE
Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
Windows: ROCKET
Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538
SPAWN BMX
Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
Windows: BANDIT
Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348
KRAKEN SUB (NO BUTTON INPUT)
Windows: BUBBLES
Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537
DODO AIRPLANE (NO BUTTON INPUT)
Windows: EXTINCT
Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628
DUKE O’DEATH CAR (NO BUTTON INPUT)
Windows: DEATHCAR
Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227
SLIDEY CARS
Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
Windows: SNOWDAY
Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329
GIVE PARACHUTE
Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
Windows: SKYDIVE
Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483
CHANGE WEATHER
Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
Windows: MAKEITRAIN
Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
FAQs
Q. How do I enable cheats?
In order to enable any of these cheats, all you need to do is push in the command while the game is running and they will be activated. For instance, if you want to activate the SLOW MOTION cheat code on the Windows version of the game, just type SLOWMO at any point in the game, and slow motion will get activated.
The same goes for DRUNK MODE and all the others listed above. And in the case of PlayStation or Xbox consoles, just punch in the right button combos to activate them. Lastly, as we said, cell phone cheats work on all platforms.
Q. Can I earn Achievements while using cheats?
No, Achievements and Trophies will be disabled for Grand Theft Auto V the moment you activate even a single cheat code. It’s hence advised that you save your progress in the manual save slot before you activate one.
This way, you can go back to your saved game when you wish to start earning your Achievements or Trophies.
Q. Is there a money cheat for GTA 5?
No, there is no money cheat the game and certainly not for its online multiplayer version. Unlike previous games like San Andres, you can’t have a ton of money fall into your account with a money cheat.
Speaking of the older games, the GTA Trilogy containing three PS2-era games is available for purchase online, and combinations work on all of them. So if you wish to enter San Andreas cheats, you can very well do so.
Q. How do you spawn a Lamborghini?
There is no way you can spawn a Lamborghini or a similarly modeled car. There are a few mods that allow you to drive around Lamborghinis in the game, but Rockstar Games has a strong policy against certain mods; so tread carefully when you start using them.
Q. Can you spawn a jet using cheats?
No, there is no way you can spawn a jet in the game using GTA cheat codes for PS4 and other platforms. The Dodo, the Buzzard, and the Duster are the only three flying objects that you can spawn in the game using the combos listed above.
Q. Who made these cheats?
The GTA cheat codes for PS4 and other platforms were put in the game by Rockstar Games itself. They are one hundred percent legitimate.