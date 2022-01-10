Best GTA 5 Cheat Codes For PS4, PS5 & PS3 In 2022

We’ve made you an extensive list of the best GTA 5 cheats for PS4, PS5, and even PS3. These are fun to play with once you’re done with the main campaign. And irrespective of the PlayStation console you are playing the game on, all these GTA5 cheats will remain the same.

In case you’re wondering whether these cheats codes will work with GTA Online, we’re sorry to crush your hopes. It is a completely cheat-free zone and Rockstar Games is absolutely strict when it comes to banning players from it for even trying to remotely manipulate it.

That being said, after we’re done listing PS3, PS5, and PS4 GTA V button combinations, we’ll also be providing the same for PC and Xbox consoles. So buckle up and get ready for an interesting ride .

How To Enable GTA 5 Cheat Codes – PS4, PS3, and PS5

No matter on which of the three PlayStation consoles you are playing Grand Theft Auto V, you can type the commands mentioned in the space below at any point when the game is running to activate the corresponding PS3, PS4, or PS5 GTA 5 cheat codes.

There is another way to activate GTA V cheat codes on PS4, moreover. And this one applies to all the platforms that the game exists on. What you need to do is pull up your in-game cell phone and type the particular numbers that will activate the cheat for you.

We’ll be listing the combos for all non-PlayStation enthusiasts in the space below too.



What Happens To Your Trophies?

Needless to say, Trophies will be disabled once you enter any cheat code. Not just for that session but for that enter save. Moreover, you won’t be able to earn more than Bronze ratings for any of the missions.

It is hence advisable to make a manual save of your game at the very point you decide to enter codes in Grand Theft Auto V. This way, you can always go back to earning your prized Trophies once you’re done having fun with these codes.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Codes For PlayStation Consoles

Without wasting any more time, let’s get going. Remember, just punch in these button combinations while the game is running in order to activate them.

INVINCIBILITY

Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

MAX HEALTH AND ARMOR

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

SUPER JUMP

L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

MOON GRAVITY

Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

SPAWN WEAPONS

Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

LOWER WANTED LEVEL

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

RAISE WANTED LEVEL

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

FAST RUN

Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

FAST SWIM

Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

SKYFALL

L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

RECHARGE ABILITY

X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

EXPLOSIVE MELEE ATTACKS

Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

EXPLOSIVE BULLETS

Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

FLAMING BULLETS

L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

SLOW MOTION AIM

Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

SLOW MOTION

Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

DRUNK MODE

Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

SPAWN BUZZARD

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

SPAWN COMET

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

SPAWN SANCHEZ

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

SPAWN TRASHMASTER

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

SPAWN LIMO

R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

SPAWN STUNT PLANE

Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

SPAWN CADDY

Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

SPAWN RAPID GT

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

SPAWN DUSTER

Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

SPAWN PCJ-600 MOTORCYCLE

R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

SPAWN BMX

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

KRAKEN SUB (NO BUTTON INPUT)

Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537

DODO AIRPLANE (NO BUTTON INPUT)

Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628

DUKE O’DEATH CAR (NO BUTTON INPUT)

Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227

SLIDEY CARS

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

GIVE PARACHUTE

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

CHANGE WEATHER

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Codes For Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

In case you’ve reached this page looking for non PS4 GTA V cheat codes, here’s a consolidated list of codes you can enter on your Xbox consoles and PC. We’ve also included the cell phone codes for all the cheats. Remember, these work on all platforms provided you enter the phone numbers right.

INVINCIBILITY

Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Windows: PAINKILLER

Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537

MAX HEALTH AND ARMOR

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Windows: TURTLE

Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853

SUPER JUMP

Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

Windows: HOPTOIT

Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648

MOON GRAVITY

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Windows: FLOATER

Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837

SPAWN WEAPONS

Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Windows: TOOLUP

Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587

LOWER WANTED LEVEL

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Windows: LAWYERUP

Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787

RAISE WANTED LEVEL

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Windows: FUGITIVE

Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483

FAST RUN

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

Windows: CATCHME

Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463

FAST SWIM

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Windows: GOTGILLS

Cell Phone: 1-999-468-44557

SKYFALL

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Windows: SKYFALL

Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255

RECHARGE ABILITY

Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Windows: POWERUP

Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787

EXPLOSIVE MELEE ATTACKS

Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Windows: HOTHANDS

Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637

EXPLOSIVE BULLETS

Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

Windows: HIGHEX

Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439

FLAMING BULLETS

Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

Windows: INCENDIARY

Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279

SLOW MOTION AIM

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Windows: DEADEYE

Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393

SLOW MOTION

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

Windows: SLOWMO

Cell Phone: 1-999-756-966

DRUNK MODE

Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Windows: LIQUOR

Cell Phone: 1-999-547-867

SPAWN BUZZARD

Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Windows: BUZZOFF

Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633

SPAWN COMET

Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Windows: COMET

Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38

SPAWN SANCHEZ

Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Windows: OFFROAD

Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623

SPAWN TRASHMASTER

Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Windows: TRASHED

Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433

SPAWN LIMO

Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Windows: VINEWOOD

Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663

SPAWN STUNT PLANE

Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

Windows: BARNSTORM

Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

SPAWN CADDY

Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Windows: HOLEIN1

Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461

SPAWN RAPID GT

Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

Windows: RAPIDGT

Cell Phone: 1-999-727-4348

SPAWN DUSTER

Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Windows: FLYSPRAY

Cell Phone: 1-999-359-77729

SPAWN PCJ-600 MOTORCYCLE

Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

Windows: ROCKET

Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538

SPAWN BMX

Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Windows: BANDIT

Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348

KRAKEN SUB (NO BUTTON INPUT)

Windows: BUBBLES

Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537

DODO AIRPLANE (NO BUTTON INPUT)

Windows: EXTINCT

Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628

DUKE O’DEATH CAR (NO BUTTON INPUT)

Windows: DEATHCAR

Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227

SLIDEY CARS

Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Windows: SNOWDAY

Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329

GIVE PARACHUTE

Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Windows: SKYDIVE

Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483

CHANGE WEATHER

Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Windows: MAKEITRAIN

Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246

FAQs

Q. How do I enable cheats?

In order to enable any of these cheats, all you need to do is push in the command while the game is running and they will be activated. For instance, if you want to activate the SLOW MOTION cheat code on the Windows version of the game, just type SLOWMO at any point in the game, and slow motion will get activated.

The same goes for DRUNK MODE and all the others listed above. And in the case of PlayStation or Xbox consoles, just punch in the right button combos to activate them. Lastly, as we said, cell phone cheats work on all platforms.

Q. Can I earn Achievements while using cheats?

No, Achievements and Trophies will be disabled for Grand Theft Auto V the moment you activate even a single cheat code. It’s hence advised that you save your progress in the manual save slot before you activate one.

This way, you can go back to your saved game when you wish to start earning your Achievements or Trophies.

Q. Is there a money cheat for GTA 5?

No, there is no money cheat the game and certainly not for its online multiplayer version. Unlike previous games like San Andres, you can’t have a ton of money fall into your account with a money cheat.

Speaking of the older games, the GTA Trilogy containing three PS2-era games is available for purchase online, and combinations work on all of them. So if you wish to enter San Andreas cheats, you can very well do so.

Q. How do you spawn a Lamborghini?

There is no way you can spawn a Lamborghini or a similarly modeled car. There are a few mods that allow you to drive around Lamborghinis in the game, but Rockstar Games has a strong policy against certain mods; so tread carefully when you start using them.

Q. Can you spawn a jet using cheats?

No, there is no way you can spawn a jet in the game using GTA cheat codes for PS4 and other platforms. The Dodo, the Buzzard, and the Duster are the only three flying objects that you can spawn in the game using the combos listed above.

Q. Who made these cheats?

The GTA cheat codes for PS4 and other platforms were put in the game by Rockstar Games itself. They are one hundred percent legitimate.