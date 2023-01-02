Google To Cough Up $29.5 Million For Tracking Users Without Consent

Google recently settled two additional location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million that were filed in Washington, DC, and Indiana in North America.

The search giant has been ordered to pay $9.5 million to Washington, DC, and $20 million to Indiana after the states sued the tech giant for reportedly tracking users’ locations without their consent.

The $29.5 million settlement is in addition to the $391.5 million Google agreed to pay to 40 states over similar allegations last month.

“My office reached a settlement with Google requiring the company to pay $9.5 million for deceiving and manipulating consumers – including by using “dark patterns” to trick users and gain access to their location data,” noted DC Attorney General Karl Racine on Twitter.

“We sued because Google made it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Now, thanks to this settlement, Google must also make clear to consumers how their location data is collected, stored, and used,” Racine said.

Last month, Google agreed to pay a historic $391.5 million in settlement to 40 states in the US over allegations that the tech giant tracked users’ location data without their consent in the country.

The settlement with Google over its reportedly shady location tracking practices, led by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Nebraska AG Doug Peterson, was the largest attorney general-led consumer privacy settlement ever recorded.

In addition to the multimillion-dollar settlement, as part of the negotiations with the AGs, Google has agreed to significantly improve its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting in 2023.

In a blog post, Google said the lawsuit is based on “outdated product policies” that the company has already addressed.

Google said it will also start providing more “detailed” information about the data it collects tracking during the account setup process and is launching a new toggle to turn off and delete your location history and web and app activity “in one simple flow.”