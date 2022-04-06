Google Pixel Smartphones Among Mobile Devices Emitting Most Radiation

All smartphones do emit some level of radiation but a new report on Wednesday claimed that Google Pixel and Sony Xperia mobile devices are among the worst emitters of radiofrequency (RF) radiations, led by Motorola Edge model.

Niche news publisher Bankless Times has presented data showing different phones’ specific absorption ratios (SAR).

SAR measures the rate at which the human body absorbs radio frequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) waves. The results are in watts per kilogram (W/Kg).

According to the report, Motorola Edge was the worst emitter, recording a SAR measure of 1.79 W/Kg. At the second place was the Axon 11 5G with a SAR value of 1.59 W/Kg and at the third place was the OnePlus 6T which had an SAR rating of 1.55.

“Sony contributes two smartphone models to the top 10 list. These are Xperia XA2 plus and Xperia XZ1 Compact,” according to Elizabeth Kerr, a financial content specialist.

Google had three out of the top 10 biggest emitters — Pixel 3XL, Pixel 4a and Pixel 3.

In the US, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) insists on a maximum SAR of 1.6.

“Our phones emit RF waves within the electromagnetic spectrum. Whereas 2G to 4G emit RFs in the 0.7-2.7 GHz range, 5G phones can do so up to 80 GHz. Owing to their low frequency, these are low energy frequencies. Their low energy isn’t sufficient to alter DNA, thereby heightening cancer risks,” explained Kerr.

However, to avoid any long-term impact on your health, limit your exposure to cell phone radiation by using those for shorter durations and use hands-free technology features.