Google Begins Rolling Out March 2022 Pixel Update

Google has started rolling out a new update to its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones, which brings Live Sharing in Google Duo, expanded support for Live Caption and Live Translation among others.

Now, when a user is on a call can see captions of what the other person on the call is saying and can type back a response that will be read out loud on the other end.One will have the option to type out a custom message or choose a pre-written response.

The new update is an extension of Google’s Live Caption feature, which automatically captions speech on your device.

The update also brings ‘Night Sight’ Google’s dedicated low-light photography mode to Snapchat.

Live Translate on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro makes communicating in different languages easy. One can now translate your face-to-face conversations with Spanish, Italian, and French speakers right on a smartphone, as all translations stay on the device.

The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Tensor chipset, which has been developed in-house by Google.The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.

The phone ships with Android 12 out of the box with the Material You interface, and Google is promising up to five years of security updates.

In terms of optics, both phones have a 50MP sensor with f/1.85-inch aperture and 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 114-degres FOV.

The Pixel 6 Pro gets a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom.