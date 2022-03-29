Gmail Holds Largest Share Of US Email Market: Why Is It So Well-Used?

What email service do you use? A lot of people reading this are going to be using Gmail. Indeed, this is a popular email service and has had over 1.8 billion users from around the world since its creation in 2004. Gradually, it took over Yahoo and it now holds the largest share of the US email market. Is there any stopping Gmail?

Well, there is no doubt that there are some fantastic features and this is one of the reasons why the email service is so well-used. But, there is still room for competitors if they are brave enough to challenge Gmail. Let’s take a closer look.

Why Do People Love Gmail?

So, why do people love using Gmail so much? Well, people love the fact that the interface is easy to use. You can easily search for the emails you need and you can even sort your emails that come into your inbox using filters. What’s more, as soon as you sign up for Gmail, you get a Google account, which can be used with other services. It makes your life easier and people like to keep everything the same for simplicity. Then, there are just people that like anything to do with Google. You could even call it a trend.

Let’s not forget that Gmail does give you a good amount of storage for free. This allows you a place to keep files safely and so that you can access them in the cloud. What’s more, you can access more than one email address on your Gmail account, allowing emails to be accessed all in one place.

But there’s a problem you should be aware of. Perhaps if you are a Windows user, you’ll already know what we are talking about. There is no Gmail app for desktops. You are going to have to use your web browser, and this can be something that is frustrating especially if you like tech and using apps. Due to this limitation, you may be best looking for a service that is going to allow you to have an enjoyable interface, among other features. Spike offers an alternative to the nonexistent Gmail desktop app. Their innovative solution breaks certain email conventions, oriented as a productivity program more than a traditional email product.

Could Other Competitors Challenge Gmail?

If you were new to the email service industry, you may think that you do not have a hope in hell of becoming a big competitor. But, why not? There are companies that are rising in the ranks. This is because using services like Gmail becomes a habit for a lot of people. They have used it for years and simply keep on using it. But, more people are now open to change and finding a platform that works for them. Times change and invariably needs and expectations change with time

For instance, Gmail can be a stiff platform for conversations. But other brands such as Spike are offering conversational-style platforms that are easy for working from home and communicating with colleagues and customers. With email still being the preferred choice of communication, this is something that can help to lead to better conversations and solutions in the workplace and outside of it.

One of the biggest reasons why people use Gmail is because it is free. It is an email service you can use without having to pay a penny. You open an account and you are going to be able to use it whenever you want. For a lot of people, the price matters. But, this is something that other competitors are also offering now. So, in a sense, as long as you trust the email service company, you have nothing to lose.