Search
HomeGadgetsFitbit Ionic Smartwatches Recalled After Battery Burn Reports

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches Recalled After Battery Burn Reports

Bhavesh Shah
fitbit iconic smartwatch Fitbit on Wednesday said it is recalling its Ionic smartwatch following reports of an overheating battery and potential burn injury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the US said in a statement that at least 115 people in the US — and 59 globally — have reported an overheating battery on the device.

There were 118 reports of burns, with two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device” the commission warned.

The lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch with the model number FB503 can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

There are around 1 million of these smartwatches in the U, and in addition, about 693,000 were sold internationally.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches,” the company said in a statement.

“We received a very limited number of injury reports – the totals in the CPSC announcement represent less than 0.01% of units sold – of the battery in Fitbit Ionic smartwatches overheating, posing a burn hazard. These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers,” the company added.

Fitbit is refunding the wearable device to the tune of $299.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gadgets

Sony WH-XB910N Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Outed In India

Gadgets

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen Featuring ANC, Hands-Free Alexa Outed In India

Gadgets

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Featuring Edgeless GlassDisplay Unveiled In India

Gadgets

Apple Watch Series 8 May Not Feature A Body TemperatureSensor

Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Sporting 10.5-Inch Display, Dolby Atmos Sound Unveiled

Gadgets

OPPO Introduces Next Gen Assisted Reality Device Air Glass

Previous articleSony WH-XB910N Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Outed In India

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022