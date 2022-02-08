Entry-level Apple MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Expected In March

Apple is apparently looking to launch a new MacBook Pro laptop with an M2 chip next month. Although the company hasn’t officially confirmed any details, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculates that Apple might be positioning it at the entry-level in order to keep it clearly distinguishable from the top-end M1 Max and M1 Pro devices.

We don’t actually know what the ‘M2’ processor will be called. Gurman thinks it will not be as powerful as the M1 Max and M1 Pro chips. This makes sense if Apple is intending to use the M2 for their less expensive offerings. The features that might be absent from the entry-level MacBook Pro could include the ProMotion and miniLED technologies.

So buyers may be looking at an M2 MacBook Pro with an LCD screen, a refresh rate lower than 120Hz and less than 8TB of storage (even at the highest configuration). The Touch Bar may be absent from the specifications list too. Additionally, users might not be able to hook it up to more than one external display.

There’s the question of what Apple will name their M2 MacBook Pro notebook, with some expecting it to drop the ‘Pro’ bit altogether and simply dub it the Apple MacBook. Well, if the device is not going to have an ‘M2 Pro’ chip or sport ‘Pro’ specifications, it doesn’t sound too far-fetched.

As the company moves on from Intel processors to its home-brewed one which is built on licensed Arm architecture, they might launch a few more products with the M2 chip in 2022. The list could include a new MacBook Air, a 24-inch iMac and an affordable Mac mini.

Apple is rumored to unveil the 2022 MacBook Pro along with an iPhone SE 3 and an iPad Air on March 8 at its spring launch event. So until that happens, all of these details must be taken with a pinch of salt.