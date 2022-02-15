Dutch Competition Regulator Fines Apple $5.6 Million

The Netherlands’ competition watchdog has fined Apple another $5.6 million for failing to comply with its order on dating-app providers.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said the revised conditions that Apple has imposed on dating-app providers are unreasonable, and create an unnecessary barrier.

“The new conditions stipulate that dating-app providers must develop a completely new app if they wish to use an alternative payment system,” the competition watchdog said in a statement late on Monday.

“Apple must therefore pay another 5 million euros ($5.6 million). The total of all penalty payments currently stands at 20 million euros ($22.6 million),” it said.

It’s the fourth weekly fine levied against the iPhone maker, and these fines will continue weekly if Apple fails to comply with its order.

According to the competition regulator, in its revised conditions, Apple imposes a considerable number of conditions on dating-app providers that wish to use an alternative method of payment.

For example, dating-app providers must develop a new app, and submit that new app to the Apple App Store.

“ACM is of the opinion that this condition hurts dating-app providers. Dating-app providers that opt for an alternative payment system are thus forced to incur additional costs. And consumers that currently use the app have to switch to the new app before they are able to use the alternative method of payment,” it elaborated.

Apple must adjust its conditions for access to the Dutch App Store for dating-app providers, the competition regulator said.