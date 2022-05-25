Digital Transformation: Why Going Digital Is Important For Your Business

When running a business, you know that you have to constantly keep in touch with the recent trends and industry standards in order to be able to stay afloat. While trends can vary wildly from year to year, there has been one that’s been imperative for companies that don’t want to have to close their doors to their customers – digital transformation. If you still haven’t heard of it, you’re either very lucky or in big trouble. Keep on reading to familiarize yourself with this term and how you can make the most of this strategy to make your business successful in the coming years.

What Is Digital Transformation?

First of all, it’s important to note that every company will have to tackle digital transformation in its own way; therefore, there is no specific definition. However, digital transformation can also be defined as integrating digital technology into different areas of company operations that can fundamentally change how everything is done. From how a business advertises itself to how it delivers its products to its customers, everything can be adjusted to better fit this new age.

Opting for digital transformation means that a company is willing to find different ways to operate. With that in mind, businesses can work toward using digital marketing as their primary way of advertising, creating web shops that offer a pleasant shopping experience, working with top-notch delivery services that will ensure clients get their orders on time, and allowing clients to book appointments online. This approach to business also entails incorporating different communication channels that will allow team members to communicate without a glitch when working on a project together as well as using software that makes managing payroll easier.

Why Has It Become Imperative In Recent Years?

You might be wondering how come digital transformation became such an imperative all of a sudden. If this is the case, then your company must be in one of the industries that have not been hit hard by COVID.

When the coronavirus pandemic started at the beginning of 2020, no one knew the effects it will have on our everyday lives. Probably no one expected the whole situation to last well over two years and to force so many businesses to shut down. Mandatory lockdowns were imposed, which meant that people couldn’t leave their homes and go shopping like they normally would. Seeing as how face-to-face interactions were discouraged and brought to a minimum, only some essential job positions remained somewhat the same while many companies started implementing remote work as one of the ways to keep running.

Many companies that already had an online presence and well-developed delivery systems did not experience the impact that COVID had on other businesses that were operating solely through their brick-and-mortar shops. Some had a combined approach to business and operated both online and offline, which meant that they were able to shift their operation completely online and minimize their losses. On the other hand, those companies that didn’t take the chance to adapt to the circumstances were faced with countless problems and had to either downsize or close temporarily or even permanently.

Which Industries Can Rely On Digital Transformation To Keep Going?

Although it is true that not all lines of work can implement digital technologies to keep going during these difficult times, many have found a way to do it in at least some manner.

All sorts of commercial enterprises that only had physical locations started investing in quality websites that would allow easy purchases while there were also those that simply turned to social media platforms and made sales through them. Those that had a neglected e-commerce store started using it again to survive this difficult period. However, they soon realized how lucrative this approach can actually be, as it actually allows them to target a wider audience, which means that they will not be going back to how things were any time soon.

The entertainment industry has also moved online. In addition to movies being available on streaming platforms much faster than before, other forms of entertainment like gaming and gambling are switching to digital solutions too. For example, more and more land-based casinos are going online now and it’s made easy with platforms such as GiG that allow them to customize their offer and provide users with the best experience possible.

Then, there are banks that allow mobile and internet banking, gyms that offer live fitness classes, grocery stores that allow pick-ups, healthcare professionals that provide over-the-phone consultations, companies that use accounting software to save time, and delivery platforms that have expanded their services to other sectors as well. Various industries can benefit from this approach simply by using some software solutions that will make tedious tasks easier.

While the pandemic might be dwindling down in many places, this approach to business is here to stay. As some surveys show, companies believe that around 25% of their workers will continue to work from home. Add to that the ability to earn more by having a wider audience and it’s easy to see why digital transformation is so important in this day and age.