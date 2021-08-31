Darkness In The Light Destiny 2: Malfeasance D2 Guide

The Darkness in the Light Destiny 2 quest happens to be one of the most sought-after missions in the game not just for the amazing rewards on offer, but also because it’s so fun to play. Destiny 2’s charm lies in the massive scope that it provides gamers with in terms of exploration.

The developers at Bungie fill it to the brim with different types of quests that reward you in different ways. Among them are exotic quest options that allow you to earn more weapons with special abilities and perks. However, completing these quests is not always easy as they tend to have multiple questlines more often than not.

What are exotic weapons in D2?

Exotics in Destiny 2 are the most popular items that gamers tend to search for. They happen to be difficult to find, feature killer looks, and offer unique perks that can change your entire play-style. You can also try these weapons on regular enemies while affecting nothing of importance in the overall progression of the game. But when combined with a sharp strategy, they can really give you an edge over enemies.

What are some of the most popular weapons in Destiny 2?

Among our most-liked weapons in Destiny 2 is the Deathbringer. It’s a 5 RPM void rocket launcher that needs to be acquired by succeeding in a rather complicated mission. And then there’s the heavy weapon Lament, an exotic solar sword that can be gained through an 11-step questline. Sniper fans will also love the Cloudstrike (seen above), an arc sniper rifle that includes a perk that grants an electric chain of lightning on precision kills.

What is Malfeasance?

Like the ones mentioned above, the Malfeasance exotic hand cannon is also an exotic weapon. It is the final reward that’s acquirable through the Darkness in the Light Destiny 2 side quest. The Malfeasance hand cannon sits in the kinetic section of Destiny 2.

How is Malfeasance helpful in Destiny 2?

This powerful weapon is an excellent choice for PvP and PvE combat, and that’s majorly due to its special perk called Explosive Shadow. It allows the cannon to shoot slugs that stack, leading to an explosive bit of impact if enough are stacked near enemies. It’s hence quite useful to complete the Light quest step-by-step early on in the video game and gain a good head-start.

How To Complete The Quest – Darkness in the Light: Destiny 2?

To complete the Darkness in the Light D2 quest, you need to speak to the Drifter, but only after earning the Seething Heart pursuit. The latter is available upon defeating ‘Meatball‘, one of the gambit bosses who spawns pretty randomly while playing Gambit. Go in with a good team, if you can.



The Drifter is a mysterious character who serves as a vendor within the Tower. He is a rogue Guardian and the host of Gambit. Once you’ve spoken to him, you should have gained a new questline.

However, this is not a linear narrative. It starts with Seething Heart and is split into several parts. So if hand cannons are your thing, check out the steps to find out exactly how you need to go about things in order to complete the quest.

Here’s the chronology:

The Seething Heart: Speak to the Drifter in the Tower in the Seething Heart mission. City of Secrets: You need 25 Taken mini bosses beaten in the Dreaming City map. Do note that no other NPCs in Dreaming City count. The Corrupted: This task involves helping the Drifter track a thief who stole his wares. You will need to complete the Corrupted Strike in Dreaming City first. And during this mission in Dreaming City, you must find Callum’s grave and pick up the Depleted Weapon Core item. Depleted Weapon Core: At the next stage, you can take the Depleted Core to the Drifter. Business As Usual: This section of the Light quest takes you back into Gambit and has you play a few matches. You need to deposit motes here; 400 to be exact. And you will also have to win 10 games in order to progress. Lights Out: For this next phase of the quest, you are needed to enter Gambit matches. Here, you can either defeat Gambit invaders 3 times, or invade and kill around twenty four opposing Guardians during these matches. Dark Weapon Core: The Dark Weapon Core item mission is available once your missions in Gambit are done with. Head back to the Drifter and speak to him. At the end of your conversation, he will reward you with the Malfeasance exotic hand cannon.

Why is the Darkness in the Light side quest important?

The Malfeasance exotic hand cannon you win at the end of Darkness in the Light quest can really improve your gameplay. It will not only come in handy during PvP modes within the Crucible when your skill and ability are duly tested, but also offer an advantage during PvE missions such as strikes and Nightfalls.

Moreover, the gun can also be a helpful companion during higher-level content in dungeons and raids. We would say that it is one of the most underrated weapons in the game. And hence you should complete the questline as soon as you can during your playthrough.

Final thoughts

Happy Champion hunting, Guardians. Season of the [REDACTED] arrives August 24. pic.twitter.com/W6obq5ZyLj — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 11, 2021

The Darkness in the Light Destiny 2 quest is among the most popular exotic quests in Destiny 2 due to its rewarding nature. The game received a new boost back in 2019 when it was made available as a special version with a free-to-play model. 2020 saw the release of the Beyond Light expansion, which resulted in the retirement of some content that has been available since the game’s launch.

This includes the base campaign (The Red War), as well as all of the content from Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken’s Annual Pass. All these portions have been placed by Bungie in a Destiny Content Vault that may or may not be opened in the future. For now, here’s wishing you good luck in getting the armament you seek.