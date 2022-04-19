PC Strategy Games That You Can Stream For Views

Strategy games have been one of the most popular genres of video games — especially among PC users — for decades now, and there is a good reason why. Although the differences between the various kinds of strategy games tend to get a bit mixed up sometimes, all of them demand that players engage in tactical thinking and learning from experience.

They aren’t your typical “mindless shooters” or packed with puzzles. They require problem solving skills and multitasking on a comparably higher level. Strategy games have various sub-genres including but not limited to tower defense, MOBA, real-time strategy, wargames and auto battlers among others.

With the rise of esports, strategy games have peaked in popularity on streaming platforms, garnering tens of thousands of views every day. Without further ado, here are the best strategy games to start streaming today.

Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3 is a strategy and dynasty builder. You have to manage your empire, barter, establish trade deals and routes, suppress rebellions, fight off enemies and build alliances that will last a lifetime.

Your game starts in either 867 or 1066, and you must build and expand your empire, guaranteeing its everlasting strength and world domination before you run out of time about 400 years later in 1453.

Total War

The Total War series is a range of games based on city-building, resource management, and war. The newest title, Warhammer II, allows players to choose a faction and build up their city and empire, defending against and fighting their enemies.

The turn-based gameplay mixes up the typical style of strategy games, combining aspects of Age of Empires and the Civilization series. With 22 games in the series, there is definitely something for everyone.

Europa Universalis 4

Another grand strategy game, Europa, drops you in 1444 and puts you in charge of building and developing your nation. Players have the option to do this through military means, diplomacy, or trade.

The game also has a ton of different aspects that will affect how your game plays out. Resources, religious choices, and where you decide to build your empire; all of these factors will influence how your nation will succeed.

Civilization 6

The newest title in the famous Sid Meier series, Civilization 6, requires players to start an empire from humble and basic beginnings and transform it into a world power. You can do this by using military might, technological superiority, or cultural influence.

The game also features numerous expansions that add additional tech and cultural aspects. The turn-based gameplay is done brilliantly, as per usual, and adds a board game aspect you didn’t know you needed.

Northgard

Vikings and Norse history haven’t been the main focus of a good strategy game in a very long time. However, Northgard is here to change that, putting you in control of a small Viking community as they explore and conquer a new-found land.

Not only do you have to gather resources to build and expand your empire, but you need defenses and an army to protect yourself against rivals. Northgard is Age of Empire if AoE was just about Vikings and Norse mythology!

League of Legends

Many people forget that League of Legends is still a strategy game despite all its non-stop action. While it is team-based, it requires players to plan attacks, manage resources, and defend against their opponents.

The game requires players to choose a hero; each has its own unique powers and abilities, and you must battle across a map and destroy your enemy’s base to win. It requires a ton of teamwork and just as much multitasking to play well and win.

Anno

The Anno series is famous for being one of the biggest and best grand strategy game series out there. Players must do everything; ensuring their residents are housed, animals are fed, farms are running, taxes are collected, and quite literally everything in between.

The series also spans multiple time periods, from the Middle Ages to the 1800s and far into the future. There is always something to do, with your city and empire never functioning perfectly at any point.

Frostpunk

Frostpunk is a city-building survival game set in an alternate universe where the earth is gripped in a deep Winter. Players must not only collect and manage resources but also ensure their small and frail citizens aren’t taken by the cold.

Numerous factors are part of Frostpunk that you don’t find in other city builders. You must manage how long your citizens work, balance gathering fuel with using it, and things like choosing to use child labor and risk the populace rising up against you. Your city and citizens require your undivided attention, as they rely on you to survive.