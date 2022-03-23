Best Money-Making Apps In 2022

Against the backdrop of the ‘Great Resignation’ fueled by the workers displeased with inflexible bosses and inadequate wages, the ‘gig economy’ is only going to swell further. The latter term refers to the sector that generally employs people on a freelance basis. And technology has ensured that anyone with a smart device can be part of it.

According to a Marketplace-Edison Research poll, 24% of Americans aged 18 years or older earn income by working in the gig economy. Whether you want an additional stream of revenue to supplement your regular income or wish to move wholly into the freelance market, here are some of the best money-making apps of 2022 to help you on your journey.

1. Upwork

Upwork continues to be one of the best money-making apps even in 2022. It is a platform that allows businesses to find and connect with freelancers for various projects in a massive number of fields.

If you can boast of expertise in any particular area that clients are willing to pay for such as writing, programming or designing, you can make money by freelancing on Upwork. The platform lets you set your rates and choose the projects you want to work on.

Even though you have to give up 20% of the first $500 you earn initially, the commission gets lower as you rake in more money. As a newbie, you have to start by making a convincing profile, providing links to your work and client feedback outside of Upwork and accepting low-paying gigs if necessary. It gets easier from there onwards.

2. Ibotta

Ibotta is a free app that provides cashback for everyday purchases. Spend money to make money? Does that make any sense? Well, you’re going to go out and buy groceries, clothing, pet supplies and gas anyway. You might as well earn some cash while doing this.

All you have to do is download the app before you start shopping next. Ibotta has partnered with biggies like Walmart, Walgreens, Costco, Uber, Petco, Trader Joe’s, CVS, Best Buy, eBay, Groupon, AMC and many others. So when you use this app, you can expect at least some of the cash you spend to return to you, as opposed to none at all.

There are several ways you can claim a cashback through the app while shopping online or offline. You can submit a picture of your receipt or link your retailer loyalty card for instant cashback. You also get cash bonuses on certain products or when you reach shopping milestones. Some offers are applied automatically, while completing small tasks like watching video can net you great money-saving deals.

After you’ve earned a fixed amount in cashback, Ibotta lets you withdraw your earnings via PayPal or gift cards.

3. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is also one of the top apps for making money in 2022. It is a platform that pays users to participate in online surveys and share their opinions on various products and services. The app is free to join and has a very user-friendly interface.

Once you pass the login/register process, you will be asked to complete a profile survey. This helps the app understand your interests so that you can be matched with relevant surveys.

Survey Junkie rewards users with points for every survey they complete. These points can then be redeemed for cash, gift cards, or other rewards.

4. Rakuten

Rakuten is another great money-making app you can download if you want to earn something on the side. It is a platform that gives users cashback on their online as well as offline purchases.

To start earning cashback, create an account and download the app. Once you’re signed in, you can browse through the various available merchants and shops. You will earn cashback whenever you make a purchase at any one of these merchants.

You can then withdraw your cashback earnings through your PayPal account or receive a check in the mail.

5. Uber

Uber is one of the most widely known ride-sharing apps in the world. According to the Pew Research Center survey conducted in August 2021 among US adults, 16% of Americans have earned money through an online gig platform in various ways including driving for a ride-hailing app.

Not only does Uber provide a convenient way for people to get around, but it’s also a great way to make money. So don’t think of it from the consumer point of view as merely a ride-hailing app. The amount of money you can make depends on your location and the number of rides you accept.

To become an Uber driver, you’ll need to meet specific requirements such as having a valid driver’s license and car insurance. You may also need to pass a background check. Once you’re approved, you can start driving and earning money whenever you want to.

6. Airbnb

Airbnb is an amazing app for when you want to list your spare room or an entire home for rent to travelers worldwide. This is a great way to make extra cash if you feel you don’t want to be actively working on the side to earn some extra bucks.

To put up your property for rent on Airbnb, you’ll have to create a listing and take some good photos of your property. You’ll also need to set your price and specify the dates that it is available for occupancy.

Once your listing is live, travelers will be able to book their stay easily within minimum intervention on your part.

Start Planning For Your Financial Future Today

While many different money-making apps are available, the ones listed above are a great starting point for anyone wishing to make some extra cash in their spare time.

Cashback apps and online surveys that pay money take up minimum effort. It can feel very rewarding when you set yourself up to earn money on the side and actually see it work for you.