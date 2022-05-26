The Perks Of Dealing With An Offshore Software Development Company

Offshore software development has become a leading concept for cross-cultural and cross-regional cooperation and trade integration, enabled by ever-improving channels of communication and control in today’s globalized world. The ability to select from a diverse pool of skilled developers at low cost while not worrying about managerial, financial, and operational burdens has pushed institutions and individuals from all over the world to use offshore software development services. In this article, we will consider the benefits of offshore software development.

What does it mean?

Offshore software development supposes that a company hires developers overseas. This approach generally reduces costs and opens up access to experts abroad. Such an option to develop a project is a great solution for those who want and can expand their production, but do not have a lot of resources to realize it. Experts engaged from abroad as part of offshore software development work full-time, but the cost of their services is lower.

The difference between offshore software development and outsourcing software development

The definitions of outsourcing and offshore look similar, but in reality, they are completely different. When a firm attracts a third-party development team, with experts in various fields, this is outsourcing. And when a firm opens its office in another country, because there are more lucrative opportunities for running a business – this is offshore.

Who can benefit from offshore software development?

Offshore software development services are popular among non-technical firms. They may be experts in their field, but to develop, for example, a website, they need outsiders. In order to solve the issues of software development, they need more specialists and knowledge. A company can hire full-time developers for a lower cost.

Such a team can be involved in the implementation of projects in the future. If a firm is intended to enhance the value of its business and make progress further, and finding contractors is challenging and expensive, the option of offshore development will be the perfect solution.

Benefits of offshore software development

There are some advantages of offshore software development for companies. Let’s consider the most important of them.

A large number of experts

Hiring developers from developed countries is more expensive than from other countries, as their skills are more in demand. Offshore development opens access to experienced developers. Moreover, such people have experience in international projects for the development of different solutions for other customers. That’s why they understand and accept the requirements of this type of software development.

Low cost

It is quite difficult to hire and support a team of great developers. With the help of a company that offers offshore software development, you can keep internal resources and improve productivity.

For example, an entrepreneur from the USA wants to set up a development team in Bangladesh. If they control all the costs, including an area to work and wages, this will be only half the cost if they form an in-house team. The reason is the lower cost of living in developing countries. The cost of living in India too is significantly less than in the West.

Time for other projects

Offshore development allows you to focus on the core business strategy, instead of worrying about team management, technical issues, and a process that is not easy to understand. This will help the company to stay centered on the project without additional workload.

Fast scaling

Hiring and training employees is an investment that can carry financial risk. Thus, it is more convenient to contact the offshore team. It is less expensive to hire people in another country than to attract and train a full-time team.

Such a team can take over the management of a subsidiary, costs, accommodation, insurance, etc.

Top risks of offshore software development

Of course, offshore software development has its own risks, but let’s consider them to avoid problems.

Communication

Communication with the outsourcing team can be difficult due to insufficient soft skills and language barriers. It is recommended to arrange a personal meeting once in a while or hire a more experienced negotiator.

Quality

You can not be fully sure that a startup will get the desired outcome. However, you can find a reliable agency that can meet your technical requirements and fulfill the terms of reference precisely.

Management

Managing a remote team can be tricky and requires a streamlined workflow. External and internal teams must work closely together to keep track of the current status of the project and collaborate on issues both ways. Such an approach helps to manage risks and avoid some problems. Moreover, the project coordination will also be improved.

Things to pay attention to while choosing an offshore software development company

Many large companies choose offshore software development. Therefore, here are some tips if you want to use these services for the first time.

Set targets. It’s smart to define which goals you want to achieve and set accurate tasks for candidates so that the team can understand what problems they will need to solve. Don’t make a mistake while choosing among candidates. When hiring employees, it’s recommended to check their soft and hard skills. You can also ask them about previous work experience, and how they solve problems and interact with other people. Do they have enough experience in your field? Stay informed. Keep the connection with the offshore team to figure out about the project progress and any issues or controversial points. Success lies in maximum participation when employees are fully accountable for problems. Location and time zone. When talking about factors to consider when choosing offshore software development, this is the first thing that comes to mind. It can be difficult to contact a team in a different time zone, so make sure your business hours match. Proficiency in English. English is the universal language of the IT industry. However, skill levels vary across countries. It is more convenient to deal with a company where English-speaking employees work. Cultural differences. It is important to understand the cultural specifics of the country you are outsourcing to. This will help you deal with the differences. The main factors to consider are frequent communication and organized teamwork.

Conclusion

When you attract an offshore software development agency for your project, you immediately get access to experts in your field – UI/UX experts, front-end and back-end developers, QA engineers, and, of course, a project manager who leads your project and controls the team.