A Beginner’s Guide To Automation Testing

To ensure the software you’re developing is fully functional and bug-free, you need to perform software testing.

Thankfully, tests don’t have to be manually conducted. Instead, you can utilize automation testing, which uses separate software from that being tested to control test execution and compare actual outcomes with expected outcomes.

If you’re new to automation testing, check out the following helpful beginner’s guide.

Automation Testing Tools

First things first. To get started with automation testing, you need to find the best software automation tool for your needs.

There are various free automation testing tools available as well as paid options. Make sure the one you choose has all the features and capabilities that you require for testing.

Types of Tests

You can use automation testing tools for a wide variety of purposes. Here are some of the most common tests you could perform:

Smoke Tests

This involves checking whether your build is stable. All essential features are checked to discern whether they’re working as they should be. Performing smoke tests should be a top priority.

Unit Tests

One of the first levels of tests to perform is unit testing. Individual units are tested to ensure they are functioning correctly.

Integration Tests

With integration tests, you check that all of your different modules integrate well together. Integration testing also ensures the data communicates well between each modular system.

Functional Tests

To ensure all the different functions of your software are operating as you planned, perform functional tests. That involves elements like testing the security, user interface, and APIs, as well as overall functionality.

Regression Tests

As you go through the development process, there are sure to be changes and tweaks you need to make. When you make such alterations, ensure you perform a regression test, which checks that your changes do not affect any of the software’s functionality.

Planning an Automation Testing Strategy

Before you begin actually testing, you need to come up with a solid plan to ensure the process runs smoothly and efficiently.

First off, you need to define your automation goals and priorities. Next, plan a strategy for automated testing and then determine which test cases to automate. You can then choose the appropriate automation testing tools.

With the preparation work out of the way, you can then:

Develop top-quality test data.

Create automated tests that are more resistant to UI changes.

Perform the tests for the test scripts developed.

Maintain the test scripts.

Best Practices for Automation Testing

To ensure your automation testing runs smoothly, get to know the best practices. Here are some you should keep in mind.

Design Tests Prior to Automating Them

It’s considered best practice to create test cases before you initiate the test automation process. You can then more effectively find defects during testing and take appropriate steps to fix the issues.

Only Test Stable Functionalities

Whenever you add a new feature or functionality to the software you’re developing, you should take care to use automation testing only for stable functionalities. Otherwise, you could waste a lot of time and effort.

Test Early and Frequently

In order to leverage automation testing, it’s best to begin testing early on and continue to run tests often. You will then be in a much better position to detect errors and issues and resolve them quickly. Thus, making the testing process much more efficient and cost-effective.

Final Thoughts

Now you know the basics of automation testing, you should research the subject more to get a deeper understanding. With the right knowledge, tools, and strategy, automation testing can ensure your software is top-performing and error-free.