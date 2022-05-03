Back 4 Blood Crossplay Guide [How Play Cross-Platform With Friends]

If you’re wondering ‘Is Back 4 Blood crossplay?’ then the answer is yes. But, new players might just find it a little bit tricky to access. So here’s a concise guide to everything related to the much-loved feature.

As you already know, Back 4 Blood is one of those few games that offers cross platform support, allowing PC players to play with or against those on other devices. Players on all the five different platforms on which game is available can be matched with each other.

Back 4 Blood was released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S PC players on October 12, 2021. It’s a game that had a fan following even before its release. That’s because it’s the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series and has been developed by some members of the same team.

But it has been very long since the launch of Left 4 Dead 2 and gaming hardware has changed a lot. This allows Turtle Rock Studios to bring in several unique features that wouldn’t have been possible back then, including cross platform support. Here’s our definitive guide on how it works.

Is Back 4 Blood Crossplay Supported?

Yes, Back 4 Blood crossplay is a thing. The co op zombie shooter can be played across platforms. You and your friends can indeed team up to slay the undead hordes no matter the platform you are playing on.

Coming back to cross platform support in Back 4 Blood, joining up with friends isn’t as straightforward as you’d think it would be. So let us tell you how to exploit this feature. But first:

Is It Cross Gen Compatible?

The fact that cross platform support on Back 4 Blood is available across all the platforms means it’s effectively cross generation enabled. Turtle Rock Studios has made sure that you can play it on the PS4 with or against anyone on the PS5. And it does support crossplay for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S too.

Is Cross Save Enabled?

Yes, it does support cross save, but it’s a bit tricky. You can only carry forward your progress in the same ecosystem. That means PlayStation users will be able to carry forward their progress from the PS4 to the PS5, but not onto Xbox consoles or PC.

Similarly, Xbox One users will be able to carry forward their progress to the Xbox Series X/S, but not onto PC. If you own the Game Pass version of the Back 4 Blood on both Xbox and the Windows Store, you can take advantage of cross save between the two. However, that won’t function properly if you try it with the Steam or Epic Games Store versions.

Is Cross Progression Supported?

Cross save and cross progression are interchangeable terms. So whatever we just said for cross save is applicable here.

How To Enjoy Cross Play With Friends

Cross platform support is already enabled by default in Back 4 Blood. In order to cross play with friends in Back 4 Blood, you will need to talk to Phillips in the hub area of Fort Hope. He shouldn’t be hard to find since this is the area where you always end up first upon entering the game. Meeting him will open up a menu with the following options:

Quickplay: This is where you can get into already existing matches, but not with your friends.

This is where you can get into already existing matches, but not with your friends. Campaign: This is where you can select the Act of the story that you want to jump into with your friends or other people online.

This is where you can select the Act of the story that you want to jump into with your friends or other people online. Swarm: This is the PvP mode from Back 4 Blood. This can be played with or against friends.

This is the PvP mode from Back 4 Blood. This can be played with or against friends. Solo Campaign: This option exists if you wish to play alone with bots.

This option exists if you wish to play alone with bots. Preferences: This is where you can change your matchmaking preferences from the settings menu.

This is where you can change your matchmaking preferences from the settings menu. Replay Tutorial: This is for when you’re joining in after a long time and wish to get the hang of things.

How To Create Multiplayer Match

In order to do this, you again need to go to the menu mentioned above. For playing the traditional way of joining a campaign with friends, choose the Campaign option. After this, just click on your preferred difficulty option and select Create Run. If you’ve already played some of the game’s Acts, you can jump directly into them, but only at the same difficulty level.

How To Add Friends To Cross Play

To take full advantage of Back 4 Blood crossplay, you will want to add friends who are playing on different platforms. You need to know their unique username containing their personally identifiable information. This is the same name you are asked to create when you log into the game for the first time. There are two ways in which you can invite friends to Back 4 Blood:

The first is to hit pause while playing to open the Social menu and type the username of your friend to send a quick invite for them to accept. Alternatively, you can click on the blank spots in the Play screen to send quick invites to friends.

How Does Progress Work In Online Play?

This is quite an important point to understand. If you’re the host in a Back 4 Blood session, you can keep all the progress you and your teammates make.

However, if you have joined someone else’s session, your progress won’t be counted no matter how far ahead in the story you go.

What Is Swarm Mode?

Turtle Rock Studios has created a unique Player vs Player (PvP) mode in their offering which allows you to either play as the human characters called Cleaners or the mutated Ridden. It’s a 4 vs 4 online multiplayer mode in which both the teams are tasked with eliminating one another within a closed area.

How To Turn Cross-Platform Play On Or Off

As we said, cross play is enabled by default in Back 4 Blood. If you’re not fond of it, you can turn it off anytime. Head to the same menu that appears after you speak to Phillips. There, choose the Preferences option. The final section of the following menu should allow you to disable or enable crossplay.

Matchmaking Preferences

The Preferences menu also allows you to change a few other things about matchmaking. In total, there are three options. The first one is an on-off option for the Private Campaign Lobby. The second one is for choosing your Voice Preferences to provide enhanced functionality and the last one is for turning crossplay on or off, as mentioned above.

Party Privacy Settings

Party privacy preferences exist if you want to control who joins your Back 4 Blood crossplay sessions. Here are the options at your disposal:

Open: This means any player, including random strangers, can join your game at any time.

This means any player, including random strangers, can join your game at any time. Friends Only: This option is for when you only want the friends you have added to join your session at any time.

This option is for when you only want the friends you have added to join your session at any time. Invite Only: This is for when you only want those friends whom you actively invite to join.

This is for when you only want those friends whom you actively invite to join. Closed: This is for when you feel like going on a solo playthrough.

What Is Cross Platform Gaming?

Cross platform gaming refers to being able to play online with those who aren’t playing on the same platform as you. This wasn’t a common practice a few years ago. But with the advent of many free-to-play battle royale games such an Apex Legends, cross play or cross platform play has become quite common for certain types of games.

Wrapping Up

We hope you’ve understood everything you wanted to know about Back 4 Blood cross play support. Fire up the game and ask for your friends’ usernames to start playing online with them!