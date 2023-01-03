Apple Watch Ultra Expected To Launch With Micro LED Display

Apple is apparently planning to bring Micro LED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year. But this sort of rumors has been going around for more than half a decade.

In a note to investors, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to “lack of significant spec upgrade”, according to 9To5Mac.

The analyst claimed that the 2024 Watch Ultra might adopt a Micro LED panel instead of an OLED.

Micro LED is an alternative to OLED which has higher color accuracy and brightness levels.

The analyst allegedly also heard from sources familiar with the matter that the 2024 Watch Ultra might feature a larger 2.1-inch display, up from 1.93 inches on the current model, the report said.

In October 2022, the iPhone maker added a new workout setting to its ‘Apple Watch Ultra’ that extends battery life to an estimated 60 hours by reducing GPS and heart rate readings.

In other news related to Apple, the company is said to be planning a cheaper version of the AirPods in order to compete in the cheaper earbuds market.