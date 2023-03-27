Apple May Not Launch USB-C Version Of AirPods 3

Apple might not be launching its third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port. But the company may choose to put a USB Type-C port in the latest version of the second-generation AirPods Pro that’s to be released later in 2023.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant does not appear to be planning USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3.

“I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2… By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3,” Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted.

Kuo’s comment seems notable as Apple is planning to release a revised version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port rather than the latest AirPods version.

The speculations also suggest that Apple may be holding off on adding a USB-C port to its fourth-generation AirPods.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on an “Airpods Lite” version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds from other brands in the market.

AirPods currently sell in four different versions, including the 2nd gen AirPods and the advanced AirPods Max. And while they’ve become quite popular earphones, they’re not exactly wallet-friendly for most people.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023.