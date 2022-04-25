Apple Launches Repair Program For Watch Series 6 Blank Screen Issue

With the aim to address an issue that can cause a small percentage of the devices to exhibit a permanently blank screen, tech giant Apple has announced a repair program for the Apple Watch Series 6.

This problem impacts the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, and the affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021.

The tech giant said that Apple Watch Series 6 owners can use the serial number checker on the website to determine whether their devices are eligible for the repair program.

“Apple has determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021,” the company said in a support page.

“If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge,” it added.

Devices that have been impacted by this issue will be repaired free of charge by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, MacRumors reported.

The program covers eligible Apple Watch Series 6 models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.