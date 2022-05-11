Search
HomeAppleApple iPhones May Dump Lightning Port For USB-C In 2023

Apple iPhones May Dump Lightning Port For USB-C In 2023

Carla Levi

apple logo iphone black Apple is set to abandon iPhone Lightning port in favour of the universally accepted USB-C smartphone port in 2023, a top Apple analyst claimed on Wednesday.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet that new iPhones next year will come with the all-popular USB-C port.

“My latest survey indicates that 2H23 (second half of 2023) new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” Kuo said in a tweet.

Apple introduced the Lightning port standard in September 2012.

Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who is responsible for leading App Store and Apple Events, had called it “a modern connector for the next decade”.

According to Kuo, it is expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, “thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.”

The smartphone industry at large has adopted the reversible USB-C standard.

Apple recently added USB-C to its most recent iPads and using USB-C-compatible Thunderbolt ports on many Macs.

The European Union is also considering a proposal that would make USB-C ports mandatory on smartphones and other electronics.

RELATED ARTICLES

Apple

Apple Officially Discontinues Iconic iPod After 20 years

Apple

Apple Music Installing Itself To iPhone Dock And Deleting Apps Like Spotify For Some Users

Apple

Apple May Be Working To Bring macOS To iPad

Apple

Dutch Consumer Watchdog Reject Apple’s 3rd-party App Payment Proposal

Apple

European Commission Says Apple Pay Is Anticompetitive, Restricts Rival Mobile Wallets

Apple

Apple Rolls Out Studio Display Update Featuring Web Camera Fixes

Previous articleApple Officially Discontinues Iconic iPod After 20 years

LATEST

© TechShout.com 2022