Apple iOS 14.8.1 Update Rolled Out With Focus On Security

Apple has released iOS 14.8.1 as well as iPad 14.8.1 updates with multiple security updates for those who are still using iOS 14.

According to MacRumors, the iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

The update addresses a number of vulnerabilities related to the audio, ColorSync, Continuity Camera, CoreGraphics, GPU Drivers, IOMobileFrameBuffer and more.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently released iOS and iPadOS 15.1, the first major updates to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September 2021.

iOS 15.1 includes SharePlay, which is designed to allow users to call their friends and family and interact by watching movies and TV or listening to music together. iOS 15.1 also includes some improvements to the camera options for iPhone 13 Pro models.

ProRes video capture is also available in iOS 15.1, so users can capture even better quality video on an iPhone 13 Pro at 30fps/1080p on 128GB models or 4K on 256GB models and above.

Apple is also enabling iOS 15.1 users to add their Covid vaccine card to the Wallet app, similar to how Google’s Android version of this feature works.

For HomePod users, iOS 15.1 adds Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to the HomePod and the HomePod Mini.