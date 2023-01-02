Apple Dark Sky App Is No More

Apple has permanently shutting down its popular weather application ‘Dark Sky‘, according to schedule.

The iPhone maker earlier said that it would shut down the Dark Sky application on January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, support for its API will end in March 2023.

The weather application was removed from the App Store in September of last year, as was reported by MacRumors. However, now it stopped functioning for existing users on January 1st.

- Advertisements -

After acquiring Dark Sky in March 2020, the tech giant incorporated many of the application’s capabilities into the pre-installed Weather app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Moreover, the company will shut down Dark Sky’s application programming interface (API) for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023, and also introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August of 2020, the weather application had announced that Android users would no longer be able to access the app and subscribers who were previously active would receive a full refund.