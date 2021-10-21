Apple Could Unveil 27-Inch Mini-LED iMac Featuring ProMotion In 2022

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED and ProMotion technology in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, the 27-inch iMac display will feature ProMotion, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz, reports MacRumors.

In addition, the 27-inch display for the iMac will feature mini-LED backlighting, which likely means that it will have XDR branding.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a few other products with mini-LED displays, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The iPhone maker recently launched MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac — in 14- and 16-inch models.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 194,900, and Rs 175,410 for education and the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 239,900, and Rs 215,910 for education.

The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on apple.com/in/store. They will begin arriving to customers and will be available at select Apple stores, starting October 26.

MacBook Pro aims to deliver groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the next breakthrough chips for the Mac.

The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever.