Apple Begins Selling Refurbished Watch Series 7

Apple has started selling refurbished versions of the Watch Series 7, the newest watch model, that was released in September 2021.

According to a report by MacRumors, the pricing on the Series 7 starts at $339 for a 41mm aluminum model, with the 45mm aluminum model priced slightly higher at $359.

Currently, the company is only offering aluminum Watch Series 7 models, though there are several colour options available with matching Sport Bands.

All of the refurbished Watch Series 7 devices that are available right now are GPS only, and in the future, if Apple adds cellular versions or models in other materials, prices will be higher, the report said.

The company provides a standard one-year warranty that can be extended with AppleCare+ for Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders. It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. It offers two additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath.