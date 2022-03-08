Android 12L To Soon Feature On Samsung, Lenovo And Microsoft Devices

Google has announced that it will bring the Android 12L operating system to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices later this year.

The new OS brings changes to the home screen, lock screen, notification shade, device set-up screens and settings. The changes are largely designed to give users more information on the screen.

“Today we are introducing 12L, an update to Android 12 with features that will make tablets and foldables simpler and easier to use,” said Google’s VP of engineering for Android, Andrei Popescu.

“We will continue to build more features and functionalities to help you make the most of your larger screen devices in Android 13 and beyond,” Popescu added.

The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices.

In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices, reports TechCrunch.

These include updates to its Material Design guidance for large-screen devices, but also updates to Jetpack Compose to make it easier to build for these machines and to ensure that apps can more easily adapt to various screen orientations and sizes.