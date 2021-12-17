Android 12L Hints Pixel 6 Pro Could Get Face Unlock Support

In October, Google introduced the Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro with in-display fingerprint scanners for biometric authentication and now the beta version of Android 12L has a hint inside its code indicating that Face Unlock might be coming to the Pixel 6 Pro.

It is unclear why Face Unlock might only release for the Pixel 6 Pro, as the Pixel 6’s selfie hardware is nearly identical.

According to 9To5Google, there are some modified lines of text in the Settings app from the Android 12L Beta that point to Pixel phones being able to switch between authenticating with face, fingerprint, or both.

The only Pixel phones having Face Unlock are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which don’t come with a fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Tensor chipset, which has been developed in-house by Google.

The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.

The phone ships with Android 12 out of the box with the Material You interface, and Google is promising up to five years of security updates

In terms of optics, both phones have a 50MP sensor with f/1.85-inch aperture and 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom.