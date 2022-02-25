Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen Featuring ANC, Hands-Free Alexa Outed In India

Amazon on Thursday launched the Echo Buds 2nd Generation, featuring custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, wireless charging capability and hands-free access to Alexa in the Indian market.

Echo Buds are available at Rs 11,999 for the USB-C wired charging option, and Rs 13,999 for wireless charging case option.

“We are glad to add an on-the-go device in the Echo range and eager to learn from our customers’ experience as they take Alexa with them. With the Echo Buds, customers can use Alexa through-out their day, whether at home, walking in the neighborhood or commuting to work,” Parag Gupta, Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.

Featuring Amazon’s ANC technology, powered by an advanced chipset, the all-new Echo Buds cancel the ambient noise.

To turn on ANC, simply press and hold either earbud, or just say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation”, or access settings from the Alexa app. With Passthrough Mode on, you can easily adjust the amount of ambient sound you hear through the device settings in the Alexa app.

The all-new Echo Buds are small, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain; and designed for maximum comfort.

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and Alexa wake word on, and the compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback, the company claims.